Catholic World News

Catholic health provider agrees to $42M settlement in class-action retirement lawsuit

February 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: Providence Health & Services, a Catholic health system based in the State of Washington, settled a class-action retirement lawsuit for $42,725,000.

Plaintiffs alleged that Providence mismanaged its retirement plan and violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!