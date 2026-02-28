Catholic World News

Mauritania’s bishop pleads for missionaries

February 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of the sole diocese in Mauritania (map) pleaded for missionaries who could minister in the nation on a more permanent basis.

“All the priests are foreigners: most are missionaries, and from one day to the next, they could be recalled by their congregation,” said Bishop Victor Ndione of Nouakchott said, “I compare myself to Sisyphus, who constantly begins again heaving the rock up the mountain: training community leaders, Catechists, teachers, and people to work with children, knowing perfectly well that they might not be there in six months.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!