Catholic World News

Prelates, in Minnesota, decry mass deportations

February 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Spirit

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, joined Cardinal Robert McElroy, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, and over two dozen other bishops at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota for conversations about immigration.

At a February 27 Votive Mass of Solidarity with Migrants, Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis preached:

I’ve been angry a lot in these recent weeks. I’ve been angry when our brothers and sisters have been intimidated to the point that they’re afraid to come to Mass, or to go to work, or to the doctor, or to take their children to school. … And I’ve been angry when I’ve felt helpless or unable to find the right words or the way forward to stop the madness unfolding before my eyes.

Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington said at a press conference:

Catholic teaching supports a nation’s right to control its border, and in these cases, to deport those who have been convicted of serious crimes, especially violent crimes.



But to go into the heartland—and literally the heartland of our country—and to begin to deport in a way with almost a siege on the city of Minneapolis, to seek to deport millions of men, women and children, families who have often lived here for decades—many children who know no other country—is contrary to Catholic faith, and more fundamentally contrary to basic human dignity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!