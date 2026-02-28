Catholic World News

Those who attend unapproved traditional Latin Masses are excommunicated, Brazilian archbishop declares

February 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlos Alberto Breis Pereira, OFM, of Maceió, Brazil, declared that Catholics who attended unapproved traditional Latin Masses are schismatics who have incurred automatic excommunication.

“The archbishop’s decree reminded local Catholics that, if they wish to attend a Mass in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite, they may do so at the authorized diocesan location, the Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul in the city of Maceió, where the Mass is celebrated every Sunday,” The Pillar reported.

