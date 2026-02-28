Catholic World News

Vatican announces 2026 stamps

February 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Postal and Philatelic Service of the Vatican City State announced its 2026 postage stamps.

Among the 19 stamps are stamps commemorating the 8th centenary of the foundation of the Cathedral of Toledo, the 3rd centenary of the canonization of Saint. Aloysius Gonzaga, and the 150th anniversary of the birth of Venerable Pius XII, as well as a stamp portraying the Ukrainian Greek Catholic cathedral in Kyiv.

