Catholic World News

Pope thanks Bishop Varden for retreat, highlights references to Saints Bernard, Newman

February 28, 2026

At the conclusion of the February 22-27 retreat to the Roman Curia, Pope Leo XIV thanked Bishop Erik Varden, OCSO, who preached the retreat conferences.

Pope Leo highlighted Bishop Varden’s references to De consideratione, a work by St. Bernard of Clairvaux (1090-1153), and “The Dream of Gerontius,” a poem by St. John Henry Newman (1801-1890). The Pope said that Bishop Varden’s reference to a text from St. Paul’s Letter to the Philippians led him to reread the letter.

Referring to a verse from the letter, the Pope said:

This is the invitation at the end of these days of prayer and reflection, which the Word of God itself addresses to all of us: “Conduct yourselves, therefore, in a manner worthy of the Gospel of Christ.”

The Pontiff also thanked the Office of Liturgical Celebrations for assisting with the music, “which is also so important in our prayer.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!