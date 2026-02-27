Catholic World News

Syracuse diocese emerges from bankruptcy with $176M settlement

February 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Syracuse, New York, emerged from bankruptcy proceedings with a judge’s approval of a $176-million settlement with 411 plaintiffs.

The central New York diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2020 after the State of New York lifted its statute of limitations on abuse lawsuits.

“Beyond doubt, my heart continues to break for the damage that abuse has inflicted on the Church and its members,” said Bishop Douglas Lucia. “To the survivors and their families, I express genuine sorrowfulness and a firm resolve to ensure that future generations do not experience this scourge.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

