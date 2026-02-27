Catholic World News

Vatican children’s hospital ranked among best in world

February 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In its 2026 rankings, Newsweek ranked Bambino Gesù Hospital as the #6 pediatric hospital in the world.

“Being recognized by Newsweek as the top pediatric hospital in Europe and sixth in the world is a source of gratitude to all the people who work in our hospital every day,” said Tiziano Onesti, the hospital’s president.

Donated to the Vatican in 1924, the hospital is overseen by the Secretariat of State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri27 February
Lent

Friday of the First Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Gregory of Narek, Abbot & Doctor of the Church; Ember Friday

Image for Friday of the First Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Gregory of Narek, Abbot & Doctor of the Church; Ember Friday

Today is the Optional Memorial St. Gregory of Narek (950-1005). St Gregory of Narek, Doctor of the Church, Armenian monk, poet, mystical philosopher, theologian, writer and saint of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Catholic Church was born into a family of writers. Based in the monastery of Narek…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: