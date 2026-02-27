Catholic World News

Vatican children’s hospital ranked among best in world

February 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In its 2026 rankings, Newsweek ranked Bambino Gesù Hospital as the #6 pediatric hospital in the world.

“Being recognized by Newsweek as the top pediatric hospital in Europe and sixth in the world is a source of gratitude to all the people who work in our hospital every day,” said Tiziano Onesti, the hospital’s president.

Donated to the Vatican in 1924, the hospital is overseen by the Secretariat of State.

