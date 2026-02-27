Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi on Ukraine: Church calls for weapons to fall silent

February 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, traveled to Rome to preside at the Community of Sant’Egidio’s prayer vigil for peace in Ukraine.

During the February 24 prayer vigil, held at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, Cardinal Zuppi asked, “How can we pray always without growing weary? ... The Church, as Pope Leo XIV has said, asks only that the weapons fall silent, that a ceasefire be reached, and that a path toward peace be opened.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

