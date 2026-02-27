Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi on Ukraine: Church calls for weapons to fall silent

February 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, traveled to Rome to preside at the Community of Sant’Egidio’s prayer vigil for peace in Ukraine.

During the February 24 prayer vigil, held at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, Cardinal Zuppi asked, “How can we pray always without growing weary? ... The Church, as Pope Leo XIV has said, asks only that the weapons fall silent, that a ceasefire be reached, and that a path toward peace be opened.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri27 February
Lent

Friday of the First Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Gregory of Narek, Abbot & Doctor of the Church; Ember Friday

Image for Friday of the First Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Gregory of Narek, Abbot & Doctor of the Church; Ember Friday

Today is the Optional Memorial St. Gregory of Narek (950-1005). St Gregory of Narek, Doctor of the Church, Armenian monk, poet, mystical philosopher, theologian, writer and saint of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Catholic Church was born into a family of writers. Based in the monastery of Narek…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: