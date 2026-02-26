Catholic World News

Conversions surge in Melbourne, Australia’s largest diocese

February 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Mirroring trends in parts of Europe and the United States, Australia’s most populous diocese, the Archdiocese of Melbourne, reported that a record number of catechumens and candidates will enter the Church this year at the Easter Vigil.

550 converts will enter the Church this year. The figure “reflects a 57% increase from 2025, which was already a 40% increase from 2024,” according to the archdiocese.

The Archdiocese of Sydney, the nation’s second-largest diocese, also reported a record number of conversions.

