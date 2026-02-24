Catholic World News

Record number of converts in Sydney archdiocese

February 24, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Mirroring trends in some areas of Europe and the United States, the Archdiocese of Sydney, Australia, is preparing to welcome a record number of converts—nearly 460—into the Church at Easter.

“Your presence is a profound sign and a wonderful vitality of our local Church, and proof that the Holy Spirit is alive and active in our city,” Archbishop Anthony Fisher, OP, said on February 22. “For the last six years in a row, year by year, more and more of you have been saying ‘accept’ at the Rite of Election here in Sydney.”

He added, “Newcomers to the Church know they not only have to learn the Christian faith, they must sometimes go against the grain. It’s costly, but its reward is eternal life.”

