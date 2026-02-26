Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman criticizes those who see opposition between Pope Benedict, successors

February 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, criticized “those who use selected passages of the magisterium of Benedict XVI to try to set it in opposition to that of his successors.”

In his February 25 editorial, Tornielli cited a 1981 homily by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (the future Pope Benedict XVI). Tornielli spoke of the similarities between Cardinal Ratzinger’s description of the Church in the homily and Pope Francis’s image of the Church as a field hospital.

