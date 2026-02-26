Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader commemorates 4th anniversary of war

February 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, commemorated the fourth anniversary of the 2022 Russian invasion at the Ukrainian Greek Catholic cathedral in Rome.

The Major Archbishop recalled celebrating the Divine Liturgy in a shelter as missiles struck Kyiv. “There we realized that we had not been abandoned by God—Jesus was present with His people in the Eucharist.”

“This memory of tragedy and heroism becomes a law, a rule for our life today,” he added. “It is a law that guides and commands us: to defend our homeland, to defend human life in Ukraine, and to move forward, trusting that good will always triumph over evil. From that very first moment, we knew that Ukraine would prevail.”

The Major Archbishop concluded:

We know that the root cause of war is human sin. People start wars and then become enslaved by this demon, which destroys even those who unleashed it. But we know that the One who brings an end to war and sin is our God and Savior. Therefore, today we pray: “God, great and one, protect Ukraine!”

