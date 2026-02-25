Catholic World News

Cardinals Müller, Sarah urge SSPX to submit to papal authority

February 25, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Two former prefects of Vatican dicasteries urged the Society of Saint Pius X not to proceed with its plans to ordain bishops without papal approval.

“Can one who abandons the Chair of Peter still claim to be within the Church of Christ?” said Cardinal Robert Sarah, 80, the prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments from 2014 to 2021.

“The only solution possible in conscience before God is for the Society of Saint Pius X ... to recognize our Holy Father Pope Leo XIV as the legitimate Pope not only in theory but also in practice, and to submit to his teaching authority and his primacy of jurisdiction without preconditions,” added Cardinal Gerhard Müller, 78, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017.

