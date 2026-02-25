Catholic World News

Anglican bishop arrested in sexual assault inquiry

February 25, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Rt. Rev. Stephen Conway, the Anglican bishop of Lincoln, England, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a man.

The 68-year-old prelate, who has led the Anglican diocese since 2023, was previously bishop of Ramsbury (2006-10) and Ely (2010-23).

(The Catholic Church teaches that Anglican orders are invalid: in his 1896 apostolic letter Apostolicae Curae, Pope Leo XIII taught that “ordinations performed according to the Anglican Rite have been and are completely null and void.”)

