Pope sends medicine, heaters to Ukraine

February 25, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV, through the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, sent medicine and hundreds of oil-filled electric heaters to Ukraine, amid continued Russian attacks on the nation’s energy infrastructure.

The Pontiff made the donation, valued at over €1 million ($1.18M), in response to a plea from Bishop Pavlo Honcharuk, the Latin-rite bishop of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia. Vatican News reported that a gift from the Banco Farmaceutico ETS Foundation paid for most of the assistance.

