Catholic World News

Nuncio asks for prayer for Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks

February 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic nuncio to Ukraine asked for prayer and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine amid intensifying Russian missile and drone attacks far from the front line.

“I would like to encourage everyone to support Ukraine, above all in a spiritual sense,” Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas said in an interview with Vatican News. “This means prayer, humanitarian assistance, solidarity, and heartfelt closeness.”

Archbishop Kulbokas added, “I believe that the greatest help the Church can offer the Ukrainian people is above all spiritual help: to assist everyone—including myself—to broaden our gaze, so as not to focus solely on the evil we see and experience every day, but to maintain a gaze filled with hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!