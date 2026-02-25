Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman reflects on 4 years of destruction in Ukraine

February 25, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a Vatican spokesman lamented the suffering of the Ukrainian people, warned against indifference to their plight, and called for peace.

At the same time, Massimiliano Menichetti, one of three vice directors of Dicastery for Communication’s editorial department, warned against rearmament in response to Russian aggression.

“We will need a way of seeing that does not humiliate the enemy, that can turn the enemy into a counterpart at the table—an approach capable of changing hearts,” Menichetti wrote on February 24. “We must hope that this fourth anniversary will mark the year in which the international community stops ‘managing’ the war and returns to building peace, nurturing trust, coexistence, and shared memory.”

