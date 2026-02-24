Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal: expand legal pathways to combat illegal immigration

February 24, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the National Catholic Reporter, the undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development called for the expansion of “regular corridors of migration.”

“These legal flows of migration have always existed historically, and at certain historical moments, for reasons of fear, they are no longer considered feasible,” said Cardinal Fabio Baggio, CS, who stated that “this absolutely does not mean that the Church has favored illegal immigration.”

Cardinal Baggio added:

Today the person as subject has been lost, the migrant, and people speak only of “illegals,” and everyone knows what we are referring to. As if the only people who violate a law are migrants who enter illegally into a country.



But someone who runs a red light, is he an illegal driver? Why is only this category [migration] labeled with illegality, when there are many other forms that are far more serious? We find ourselves faced with a language that is itself an instrument, let’s say, for perpetuating fear or exacerbating fear.

