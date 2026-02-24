Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin pays tribute to slain Italian diplomat

February 24, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, traveled to Limbiate, a town 370 miles from Rome, to mark the fifth anniversary of the slaying of Ambassador Luca Attanasio.

Speaking at the cemetery in Limbiate, Cardinal Parolin said on February 22 that the ambassador showed a “dedication capable of going beyond duty, challenging the limits of what was necessary.”

Attanasio was murdered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he had served as Italy’s ambassador since 2017.

