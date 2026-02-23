Catholic World News

Nun murdered in Brazil

February 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: An 82-year-old Ukrainian Catholic religious sister was beaten to death in Ivaí, Brazil, on February 21.

The perpetrator, who was reportedly under the influence of crack cocaine, broke into the convent before killing her.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!