Attack on Sacramento parish thwarted

February 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBS News

CWN Editor's Note: An off-duty detective detained a would-be gunman who was attempting to enter St. Mary’s Church in East Sacramento, California, during an Ash Wednesday Mass for schoolchildren.

Additional ammunition was found in the 20-year-old would-be gunman’s car, the New York Post reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

