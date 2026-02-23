Catholic World News

Attack on Sacramento parish thwarted

February 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: An off-duty detective detained a would-be gunman who was attempting to enter St. Mary’s Church in East Sacramento, California, during an Ash Wednesday Mass for schoolchildren.

Additional ammunition was found in the 20-year-old would-be gunman’s car, the New York Post reported.

