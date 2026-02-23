Catholic World News

Pope Leo reveals he considered becoming a Salesian before joining Augustinians

February 23, 2026

During a pastoral visit to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at the Praetorian Barracks in Rome on February 22, Pope Leo XIV told members of the Salesian community there that he had considered becoming a Salesian before joining the Order of Saint Augustine.

In addition to celebrating Mass there, Pope Leo addressed members of the parish council and members of the Salesian community.

He told the latter:

I have already mentioned, when I visited the parish in Castel Gandolfo, to the community—I say it here too. This time it is public, they are filming it, recording it: as a youth, before joining the Augustinians, I also paid a visit to the Salesian community. You came in second place, sorry!

After paying tribute to the Salesians’ ministry, he concluded, “Live this spirit of love of Jesus by following the testimony of Don Bosco. Best wishes to you, thank you for your service. Let us walk together united in the Church, united in the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Thank you!”

