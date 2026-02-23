Catholic World News

Pope Leo recalls Cardinal Pengo as ‘wise and gentle pastor’

February 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV recalled the late Cardinal Polycarp Pengo of Tanzania as a “wise and gentle pastor,” in a telegram of condolence to his successor, Archbishop Jude Thaddaeus Ruwa’ichi of Dar es Salaam.

As he commended Cardinal Pengo’s soul to the mercy of Christ, the Pontiff also recalled his dedication to the formation of clergy.

