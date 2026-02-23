Catholic World News

5 beatification causes advance

February 23, 2026

In a February 21 meeting with the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, Pope Leo XIV approved decrees that advanced five beatification causes.

Pope Leo approved a decree on the equipollent beatification of Father Gabriele Maria Nicolas, OFM (c. 1460-1532), a prominent Franciscan friar of the time who cofounded the Order of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. In doing so, the Pontiff confirmed the immemorial devotion to the friar.

Pope Leo also approved a decree on a miracle attributed to the intercession of Venerable Béchara Béchara Abou Mrad, BSO (1853-1930); in doing so, he paved the way for the beatification of the Melkite Greek Catholic monk.

Finally, Pope Leo approved decrees on the heroic virtues of three Servants of God, who now may be styled venerable:

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!