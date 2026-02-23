Catholic World News

A sincere family spirit comes from the altar and the tabernacle, Pope tells religious institutes

February 23, 2026

Pope Leo XIV told members of two religious institutes that a “sincere and generous” family spirit comes from the altar and the tabernacle.

The Pontiff received members of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace on February 21, on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of papal approval of the institute’s rules and constitutions. He concurrently received members of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Apostles on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the institute’s founding.

In recalling the history of the Oblates, founded by St. Eugène de Mazenod (1782-1861), Pope Leo said that “docility to the inspirations of the Holy Spirit and attention to the demands of charity are sources of fruitfulness and a leaven of growth for every foundation.”

Pope Leo also recalled that Father Augustin Planque (1826-1907) founded the Sisters of Our Lady of the Apostles “to ensure the indispensable presence of women in the work of the Society of African Missions.”

“Even now, you are present in difficult situations, where you offer your service with faith and respect for all,” the Pope said. “I encourage you, dear sisters, to continue this mission, wherever you serve, becoming ever more authentic witnesses of fraternity and of peace.”

The Pope added:

I would like to conclude by recalling one last aspect of the charism that unites the inspiration of your Founders: a family spirit. In this regard, both of them encouraged their spiritual sons and daughters to foster a sincere and generous family spirit within their communities. For consecrated men and women, as well as for truly committed Christian laypeople, this arises first and foremost from their encounter with God, from the Eucharist, from prayer, from adoration, from listening to the word and from the celebration of the sacraments. From there, from the altar and the tabernacle, this spirit grows in our hearts, filling them with those feelings of communion and affection, of solicitude and patient closeness, which must always distinguish us and which makes us a reflection of God’s love in the world.

