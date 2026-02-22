Catholic World News

Pope calls for prayer for people of Ukraine, renews appeal for peace

February 22, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today issued an appeal for peace in Ukraine, nearly four years to the day after the 2022 Russian invasion.

“My heartfelt thoughts remain focused on the tragic situation unfolding before the eyes of the whole world: so many victims, so many lives and families shattered, such immense destruction, such unspeakable suffering,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his midday Angelus address. “Every war is truly a wound inflicted upon the entire human family; it leaves in its wake death, devastation and a trail of pain that marks generations.”

The Pope added:

Peace cannot be postponed. It is an urgent necessity that must find a home in our hearts and be translated into responsible decisions. For this reason, I renew my heartfelt appeal: let the weapons fall silent, let the bombings cease, let an immediate ceasefire be reached, and let dialogue be strengthened to pave the way toward peace.

I invite everyone to join in prayer for the embattled people of Ukraine and for all those who suffer due to this war and every conflict in the world, that the long-awaited gift of peace may shine upon our days.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

 
Further information:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sun22 February
Lent

First Sunday of Lent

Image for First Sunday of Lent

From the Gospel for the First Sunday of Lent, Year A: At that time Jesus was led by the Spirit into the desert to be tempted by the devil. He fasted for forty days and forty nights, and afterwards he was hungry. The tempter approached and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, command that these stones…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: