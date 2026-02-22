Catholic World News

Pope calls for prayer for people of Ukraine, renews appeal for peace

February 22, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today issued an appeal for peace in Ukraine, nearly four years to the day after the 2022 Russian invasion.

“My heartfelt thoughts remain focused on the tragic situation unfolding before the eyes of the whole world: so many victims, so many lives and families shattered, such immense destruction, such unspeakable suffering,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his midday Angelus address. “Every war is truly a wound inflicted upon the entire human family; it leaves in its wake death, devastation and a trail of pain that marks generations.”

The Pope added:

Peace cannot be postponed. It is an urgent necessity that must find a home in our hearts and be translated into responsible decisions. For this reason, I renew my heartfelt appeal: let the weapons fall silent, let the bombings cease, let an immediate ceasefire be reached, and let dialogue be strengthened to pave the way toward peace. I invite everyone to join in prayer for the embattled people of Ukraine and for all those who suffer due to this war and every conflict in the world, that the long-awaited gift of peace may shine upon our days.

