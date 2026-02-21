Catholic World News

Adult baptisms surge in Belgium

February 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The number of adult baptisms in Belgium is expected to grow from 534 in 2025 to 689 in 2026, as a trend of steady growth continues.

In 2010, there were 143 adult baptisms in Belgium; in 2015, 180; in 2020, 305.

The Western European nation of 12 million (map) is 61% Christian (58% Catholic) and 9% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat21 February
Lent

Saturday after Ash Wednesday; Opt. Mem. of St. Peter Damian, Bishop & Doctor

Image for Saturday after Ash Wednesday; Opt. Mem. of St. Peter Damian, Bishop & Doctor

Not only fasting, private prayer, and almsgiving, but also corporate worship helps to form the thorough Christian. All worship centers in Christ, the one mediator. His presence and priesthood are the hope of the world Through Him as their Head, all His members give the Trinity due homage, thanksgiving, and…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: