Adult baptisms surge in Belgium

February 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The number of adult baptisms in Belgium is expected to grow from 534 in 2025 to 689 in 2026, as a trend of steady growth continues.

In 2010, there were 143 adult baptisms in Belgium; in 2015, 180; in 2020, 305.

The Western European nation of 12 million (map) is 61% Christian (58% Catholic) and 9% Muslim.

