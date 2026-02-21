Catholic World News

Argentine archbishop declares marriage between transgender persons null

February 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Adolfo Larregain, OFM, of Corrientes, Argentina, declared a marriage contracted last month between two transgender persons ipso facto null.

The putative marriage was contracted between a man who presents himself as a woman and a woman who presents herself as a man. At the time, the parish priest said that he had consulted with Archbishop Larregain, and that the prelate had found no canonical impediment to wedding because they were of opposite sexes.

