Argentinian archdiocese opens canonical investigation into transgender marriage

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Corrientes, Argentina, has opened a canonical investigation into a wedding of a transgender couple that took place in one of its parishes. One of the spouses is a man who presents himself as a woman; the other is a woman who presents herself as a man.

The parish priest said that he had consulted with Archbishop José Adolfo Larregain, OFM, and that the prelate had found no canonical impediment to wedding because they were of opposite sexes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

