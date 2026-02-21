Catholic World News

Priest brutally murdered in DR Congo

February 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A priest was brutally murdered on February 16 in Botemola, a village in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Mai-Ndombe Province, the Vatican newspaper reported.

The body of Father Jules Bontone Nkaa Yulu, “killed shortly after mediating a conflict in a nearby village, was found headless on a road regularly used by locals,” according to the report. “The province of Maï-Ndombe has been plagued by insecurity for over three years due to the activities of the Mobondo militia, in the conflict between the Yaka and Teke communities.”

