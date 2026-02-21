Catholic World News

Synod establishes commission to propose revisions to Eastern canon law

February 21, 2026

The General Secretariat of the Synod announced the establishment of an Eastern Canonical Commission to propose revisions to the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches in light of the synod on synodality.

The commission, which has nine members, was formed in response to “repeated requests from several heads” of Eastern Catholic Churches, according to the General Secretariat.

The announcement was made on February 20, a month after the commission was given its mandate.

