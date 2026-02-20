Catholic World News

Georgia martyrs, slain for defending marriage, to be beatified in Savannah this October

February 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Five Spanish Franciscan friars who were slain in 1597 in what is now the State of Georgia will be beatified in Savannah in October.

“Conflict arose when an heir to a Guale chiefdom, a young Indigenous man named Juanillo, sought to take a second wife as was the Guale custom,” the National Catholic Register reported. One of the friars “told him that as a baptized Christian, he couldn’t have multiple wives and that he would oppose his succession as chief if he persisted. In response, Juanillo killed the priest with a stone hatchet.”

