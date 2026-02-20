Catholic World News

Gen Z men, highly educated lead return to religion

February 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A report for the Chapman Center for Demographics and Policy found that “in both the U.S. and the U.K., Gen Z men are now retaining or adopting Christian identity at rates equal to or higher than their female peers.”

Examining data from various surveys, Joel Kotkin and Bheki Mahlobo, the authors of the report, added that “contrary to past assertions, today the faithful are not poor and ignorant but increasingly from the educated upper middle class.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

