Catholic World News

Vatican prefect: Fast from ‘bulimia’ of words

February 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a reflection on Pope Leo XIV’s Lenten message, the lay prefect of the Dicastery for Communication spoke of the need to fast from what he called the “bulimia” of careless and hurtful words.

“We rarely think of fasting as renouncing excessive words, verbal violence, the confusion of speaking without listening,” said Paolo Ruffini. “And the fasting that the Pope asks of us concerns precisely the bulimia of these words spoken without thinking, in a vertigo where speed risks mortally wounding every true relationship, and making all authentic communication impossible.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!