Catholic World News

Cardinal Reina alludes to ‘growing difficulties’ for Rome’s priests

February 20, 2026

In brief remarks addressed to Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Baldassare Reina alluded to “growing difficulties and a cultural climate that seems to want to put God aside.”

Cardinal Reina, the vicar general of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome, made his remarks in Paul VI Audience Hall on February 19, immediately before the Pontiff’s own address to the clergy of the Diocese of Rome. Cardinal Reina did not explain what the “growing difficulties” are.

Cardinal Reina assured the Pontiff that the diocese is implementing the priorities outlined in a papal address in September, at the beginning of the diocese’s pastoral year. He alluded to the difficulties as he painted a positive picture of Roman priestly and parish life:

We are trying, Holy Father, with great generosity and with the desire of those who want to get involved amid growing difficulties and a cultural climate that seems to want to put God aside. Our parishes, animated by the priests here present, are lively and vibrant communities. Priestly fraternity is a strong point of the Roman clergy and, beyond the pastoral challenges that are never lacking, the desire to be together, to discuss daily challenges, to imagine and desire the best for the people entrusted to us is admirable.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!