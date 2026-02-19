Catholic World News

Cardinal Ruini speaks bluntly in 95th birthday interview [News Analysis]

February 19, 2026

As a rule Catholic bishops—and especially cardinals—choose their words very carefully. Reading an interview with a prelate, therefore, is often an exercise in discernment, in interpreting the hints and reading the message between the lines.

Not so with the interview with Cardinal Camillo Ruini, posted today by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera. Cardinal Ruini, who has served as vicar general of Rome, as president of the Italian bishops’ conference, and as archpriest of the basilica of St. John Lateran, is now retired; the interview appeared on his 95th birthday. (Remarkably, there are now a dozen living cardinals who are older.)

The lengthy interview—for which web browsers provide a readable if not elegant English translation—covers the cardinal’s long service as a priest and a bishop, his memories of World War II and Vatican II, his relations with past and present Pontiffs, and much more. His responses to questions are marked by simple candor. For example:

When asked whether Vatican II “went beyond the intentions of John XXII and Paul VI, Cardinal Ruini reponds quickly: “No absolutely not.” He goes on to distinguish between the Council and the “post-Council,” noting that some of the changes that were justified as springing from Council mandates were in fact contrary to what the Council actually taught.

Asked whether he was surprised by the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, the cardinals says that he was, and adds: “I’ll tell you the truth: it was a wrong decision, at least that’s what it seems to me.” Cardinal Ruini acknowledges that the late Pontiff “knew his condition better than I did,” and therefore he does not wish to pass judgment. But he concludes: “The resignation didn’t convince me.”

Cardinal Ruini, who worked closely with Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI, has high praise for both. (He says that Pope John Paul may have been the smartest man he ever met.) He gives Pope Francis mixed grades, praising him for his “great courage,” but faulting him for “taking too little account of tradition.” He continues: “It is no coincidence that he was perhaps more loved by non-believers than by believers.” Of Pope Leo XIV, he reports, his first impression was excellent. “I’m very happy to have this Pope,” he says.

Of President Trump, the cardinal’s opinion is negative. “Trump has upset American and world politics, going in a very questionable direction.”

Questioned about the restoration of the traditional Latin Mass, the cardinal is even more negative: “Certainly not. It’s very important for people to understand the language in which they celebrate.”

Asked whether the Church is now facing a crisis, Cardinal Ruini answers: “At least in the West, the crisis of faith is undeniable. And our first answer must be prayer.”

-PFL

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!