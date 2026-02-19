Catholic World News

USCCB issues invitation to ecological conversion

February 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a four-page reflection, “An Invitation to Ecological Conversion for U.S. Catholics.”

“Our world is hurtling toward unsustainable climate conditions that will affect the flourishing of people all over the planet,” Archbishop Shelton Fabre, chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, and Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace, warned on February 17.

“This Lent is an opportunity for discernment and action,” the prelates added. “May we quiet our hearts and enter the solitude of the desert, that we might hear the voice of God and listen to the cries of his children around the world whose livelihoods are impacted by our own actions and lifestyles.”

