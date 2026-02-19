Catholic World News

New Jersey diocese announces $180M abuse settlement

February 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, announced it has reached a $180-million abuse settlement with more than 300 plaintiffs.

“For the survivors of South Jersey, this day is long overdue and represents a milestone in their journey toward restored justice and the healing and recognition they have long sought and deserve,” said Bishop Joseph Williams.

The settlement came six years after the diocese declared bankruptcy.

