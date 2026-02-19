Catholic World News

Custos highlights importance of Good Friday collection for the Holy Land

February 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: Father Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the custos (Franciscan provincial) of the Holy Land, highlighted the importance of the international Good Friday collection for the Church there.

“Many Christian families, who lived thanks to pilgrimages, now struggle to support themselves,” Father Ielpo wrote on February 18. “Young people find it increasingly difficult to imagine a future here, in their own land ... On Good Friday, as we contemplate the Crucified Christ, we ask you not to forget the Holy Land.”

