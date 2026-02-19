Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Brazilian bishops’ Lenten campaign

February 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV encouraged Brazil’s faithful to support the episcopal conference’s annual Lenten campaign, which is devoted this year to assisting those without adequate housing.

“In this time of intense prayer, we are also invited to practice with renewed commitment the virtue of charity towards the poorest and most in need, with whom Christ himself identifies,” Pope Leo wrote in his message, dated February 11 and released on Ash Wednesday. “Sharing the gifts generously granted to us by the Lord cannot be restricted to a period of the year, a campaign or a few specific actions, but must be a constant attitude that commits us to encountering Christ present in those who have nowhere to live.”

