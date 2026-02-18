Catholic World News

Ukrainian women tell Pope of prisoners of war

February 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on February 18 with a group of wives, mothers, and daughters of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

“Shaking the Pope’s hand, feeling his closeness to all the families who suffer because of the war, and entrusting him with all our concern has been a great opportunity to put our hearts into action and fill them with hope and deep spiritual consolation,” said Kateryna Muzlova.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

