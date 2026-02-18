Catholic World News

Ohio diocese reports largest number of converts since 2014

February 18, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, is preparing to receive 282 converts into the Church at Easter, up 47% from last year, and the highest number since 2014.

In 2021, 138 converts were received into the Church in the eastern Ohio diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

