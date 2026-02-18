Catholic World News

Ohio diocese reports largest number of converts since 2014

February 18, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, is preparing to receive 282 converts into the Church at Easter, up 47% from last year, and the highest number since 2014.

In 2021, 138 converts were received into the Church in the eastern Ohio diocese.

