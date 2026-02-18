Catholic World News

New president of Pontifical Academy for Life defends focus on universal health care

February 18, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Renzo Pegoraro, appointed president of the Pontifical Academy for Life last May, defended the academy’s focus on universal health care at its 2026 plenary assembly.

“The theme chosen for this year, Healthcare for All: Sustainability and Equity,” is consistent with “the work undertaken in recent years: the defense of life cannot be limited to the fundamental responsibilities that arise at its beginning and end, but requires an active and proactive presence, from prevention to treatment,” Msgr. Pegoraro said yesterday, in a text published by the Vatican newspaper.

“We live in a challenging historical moment, characterized by inequalities that are not diminished but are instead exacerbated by wars, environmental crises, and the growing difficulty of maintaining the level of essential services even in the most fortunate countries,” he added. “Sustainability and equity are not just two slogans. They are realities that must be carefully and precisely understood if we truly want no one to be excluded.”

