Jerusalem cardinal, in Lenten letter, calls for conversion and reconciliation

February 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: In his Lenten letter to his diocese, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem said that “with the beginning of Lent, the Church invites us to set out on a shared journey of prayer, penance, and conversion, a journey that will lead us to the beating heart of our faith: the solemnity of Easter.”

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa’s brief Lenten letter has five sections: “The Passion of Christ: Path of Conversion and Mercy,” “Prayer: Breath of the Soul,” “Fasting and Charity: Two Wings of the Same Offering,” “The Holy Land: Vocation to Peace and Reconciliation,” and “With our gaze fixed on the Resurrection.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

