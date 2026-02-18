Catholic World News

Major Archbishop says Ukraine is converting to God, praises Pope Leo’s approach

February 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that Ukraine is “currently experiencing a moment of true conversion,” a “moment of finding God and drawing closer to Him.”

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, who has led the church since 2011, made his remarks in a lengthy recent interview with Ukrinform, the Ukrainian National News Agency. The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has published an English translation of the interview.

Major Archbishop Shevchuk also praised Pope Leo’s approach to the war there, in comparison with Pope Francis’s, and added that many Ukrainians believe that the war will end if Pope Leo visits the nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed18 February
Lent

Ash Wednesday

Image for Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday, the Beginning of Lent: The time has arrived in the Church year for the solemn observance of the great central act of history, the redemption of the human race by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In the Roman Rite, the beginning of the forty days of penance is marked with the austere…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: