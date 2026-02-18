Catholic World News

Major Archbishop says Ukraine is converting to God, praises Pope Leo’s approach

February 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that Ukraine is “currently experiencing a moment of true conversion,” a “moment of finding God and drawing closer to Him.”

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, who has led the church since 2011, made his remarks in a lengthy recent interview with Ukrinform, the Ukrainian National News Agency. The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has published an English translation of the interview.

Major Archbishop Shevchuk also praised Pope Leo’s approach to the war there, in comparison with Pope Francis’s, and added that many Ukrainians believe that the war will end if Pope Leo visits the nation.

