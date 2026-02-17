Catholic World News

Fresno bishop celebrates Mass in ICE detention center

February 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Brennan of Fresno, California, celebrated Mass on February 16 in the state’s largest US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility. Seventy detainees attended the Mass.

“These are my people,” Bishop Brennan said. “I need to be there, they need that presence and I want to accompany them.”

“They’re hurting, they’re looking for someone to listen to them, they’re looking for someone to literally bare their soul to,” he added. The bishop added,

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

