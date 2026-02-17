Cabo Verde cardinal retires; successor named

Catholic World News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Cardinal Arlindo Gomes Furtado, 76, from the office of bishop of Santiago de Cabo Verde. Ordained a bishop in 2004 and appointed to the see in 2009, he was named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2015.

Pope Leo named Bishop Teodoro Mendes Tavares, C.S.Sp., of Ponta de Pedras, Brazil, as Cardinal Furtado’s successor. Bishop Tavares is a native of Cabo Verde; the nation of ten islands is located off the western African coast.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

