Cabo Verde cardinal retires; successor named

February 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Cardinal Arlindo Gomes Furtado, 76, from the office of bishop of Santiago de Cabo Verde. Ordained a bishop in 2004 and appointed to the see in 2009, he was named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2015.

Pope Leo named Bishop Teodoro Mendes Tavares, C.S.Sp., of Ponta de Pedras, Brazil, as Cardinal Furtado’s successor. Bishop Tavares is a native of Cabo Verde; the nation of ten islands is located off the western African coast.

