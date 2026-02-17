Catholic World News

Promote public order and act with integrity, Pope tells Italy’s prefects

February 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a February 16 audience, Pope Leo XIV encouraged Italy’s prefects to promote public order and act with integrity.

“By overseeing social harmony, the Prefect contributes to safeguarding the indispensable prerequisite of the freedom and rights of citizens,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. Public order, he added, “does not concern only the necessary fight against crime or the prevention of harmful riots; it also requires a tenacious commitment against those forms of violence, falsehood and vulgarity that hurt the social body.”

The Pontiff also recalled the historic relations between the offices of prefect and bishop, including St. Ambrose’s service as a prefect before his episcopal consecration. Today, prefects serve as representatives of the national government in each Italian province.

