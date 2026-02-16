Catholic World News

Vatican bank launches stock investment indexes

February 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Institute for the Works of Religion

CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR), colloquially known as the Vatican bank, has launched two equity investment indexes in collaboration with the American financial firm Morningstar.

The Morningstar IOR Eurozone Catholic Principles and the Morningstar IOR US Catholic Principles indexes are “built following market best practices and in accordance with Catholic ethical criteria, and are designed to serve as a reference for Catholic investments worldwide,” the IOR announced.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon16 February
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Monday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Juliana, Virgin and Martyr (c. 305). St. Juliana was a Christian virgin of Cumae, Italy, martyred for the faith when she refused to marry a Roman prefect. She suffered terrible ordeals and was finally beheaded. One tradition reports that Juliana actually…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: