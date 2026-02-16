Catholic World News

Vatican bank launches stock investment indexes

February 16, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR), colloquially known as the Vatican bank, has launched two equity investment indexes in collaboration with the American financial firm Morningstar.

The Morningstar IOR Eurozone Catholic Principles and the Morningstar IOR US Catholic Principles indexes are “built following market best practices and in accordance with Catholic ethical criteria, and are designed to serve as a reference for Catholic investments worldwide,” the IOR announced.

